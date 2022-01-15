Bournemouth striker Owen Bevan has been loaned out to Truro City, as announced by their official club website.

Bournemouth have let the youngster head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the season.

Bevan, 18, is currently the captain of the Cherries’ Under-18s and will still be allowed to play for Alan Connell’s side despite his new move.

The Championship promotion hopefuls are keen for him to get some first-team experience under his belt in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Bournemouth story so far

Bevan joined Bournemouth at the age of nine and has since risen up through their academy. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years and was appointed as skipper of their Under-18s at the start of this season.

He went to Marbella for pre-season as part of Scott Parker’s first-team prior to this campaign and featured in a friendly against Real Balompedica Linense.

The teenager is also a Wales youth international despite being from Winchester.

Who else have the Cherries got out on loan?

Bournemouth have a few players out on loan at the moment like Sam Sherring at Cambridge United, Ryan Glover at Aldershot Town, Euan Pollock at Hungerford Town, Jack Seddon at Poole Town and Connor Kurran-Browne at King’s Lynn Town.

Bevan becomes the latest to leave the club and will be looking to get plenty of game time between now and the end of the campaign.

Truro are in action today against away at Hendon and he is in line to make his debut.