Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is in advanced talks over a loan move to Oldham Athletic, it has been claimed.

The Sheffield Wednesday talent has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

Hunt made a good impression while out on loan in the National League with Grimsby Town. His performances combined with his contract situation was said to have alerted clubs from higher leagues, but the rumours have now been put to bed with Hunt penning a new deal.

Now, after signing a new deal, Football Insider has claimed Hunt is in advanced talks over a loan move to Oldham Athletic.

Wednesday are said to have given the green light for the midfielder to head out on loan for the rest of the season, with the Latics looking to secure a deal.

Hunt’s time with Grimsby Town

The 21-year-old had spent his entire career prior to his Grimsby Town loan move with Wednesday, making 14 senior appearances while playing most of his football for their youth sides.

With the Mariners, Hunt nailed down a spot in the middle of the park. He played in 18 games for Paul Hurst’s side, netting his only goal in a 4-3 win over Barnet back in September.

The next step in his development…

After putting in some strong displays in the National League, it will be hoped that Hunt can flourish in League Two should a loan move to Oldham go through.

The former Republic of Ireland U19 international looks to be a promising talent for the future but it seems he isn’t in Darren Moore’s first-team plans quite yet, so another loan move away from Hillsborough makes sense. Hunt will be bidding to make a good impression at Boundary Park as he bids to make a breakthrough into Sheffield Wednesday’s senior side.