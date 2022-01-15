West Bromwich Albion defender Kevin Joshua has joined Kettering Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

West Brom have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Joshua, 20, has linked up with the National League North side on a one-month deal.

He has been a regular for the Baggies’ Under-23s side during the first-half of this season.

West Brom situation

West Brom swooped to sign the left-sided defender in March last year after he impressed them on trial.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship side but has played 17 competitive games for their development squad since making the move to the Midlands.

Joshua started his career in the Republic of Ireland at Dulbin-based Johnstown FC before moving over to England.

He initially had a spell on the books of National League outfit Solihull Moors before the Baggies handed him a deal.

Who else do the Baggies have out on loan?

West Brom currently have a few players out on loan such as Jovan Malcolm at Accrington Stanley, Callum Morton at Peterborough United, Josh Griffiths at Lincoln City and Romaine Sawyers at Stoke City.

Joshua becomes the latest to be shipped out and will be looking to get plenty of game time with Kettering over the next four weeks.

The Poppies are currently 13th in the league table and are in action this afternoon at home to 8th place Curzon Ashton.

West Brom take on QPR away today, with the R’s only a point behind as they make the trip to the Hawthorns.