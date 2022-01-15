Walsall yet to strike contract deal with winger Otis Khan
Walsall are yet to agree a new deal with Otis Khan, as per a report by the Express & Star.
Walsall remain locked in negotiations with the winger with his current contract expiring this month.
Khan, 26, joined the Saddlers on a free transfer in late October and has since been a hit with the League Two side.
He has made 10 appearances in all competitions over the past couple of months and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.
However, his current club are facing a battle to keep hold of him this winter.
‘Still in dialogue’…
Walsall boss, Matt Taylor, admits there is no update on their pursuit to keep him:
“No, not at the moment. We are where we were the last time we spoke. We’re still in dialogue. Nothing has changed on that side at the moment.”
Walsall story so far
Khan was released by Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season after spending only a single campaign with the Merseyside club.
He bided his time as a free agent and waited four months before finally putting pen-to-paper with the Saddlers. The Mancunian has since given Taylor some useful competition and depth to his attacking options.
Walsall are currently 15th in the table after seven wins from their 23 games so far this term.
Prior to his move to the Bescot Stadium, Khan has had spells in the past at Manchester United, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Mansfield Town, Yeovil Town and Newport County.
Keeping hold of him this winter would be a huge boost for Taylor’s side going into the second-half of the season but nothing has changed on his situation yet.