Walsall are yet to agree a new deal with Otis Khan, as per a report by the Express & Star.

Walsall remain locked in negotiations with the winger with his current contract expiring this month.

Khan, 26, joined the Saddlers on a free transfer in late October and has since been a hit with the League Two side.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions over the past couple of months and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

However, his current club are facing a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

‘Still in dialogue’…

Walsall boss, Matt Taylor, admits there is no update on their pursuit to keep him: