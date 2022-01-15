Blackburn Rovers are ready to let Tyler Magloire leave on loan, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are poised to allow the defender to temporarily head out the exit door in this transfer window.

Magloire, 23, has made five appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, with four coming in the league.

The Lancashire Telegraph claimed earlier this week that he has interest from League Two clubs this winter.

Blackburn situation

Magloire is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

He has risen up through the academy at Ewood Park and has been a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels over the past few years.

The centre-back made his senior debut in a league clash against fellow North-West side Wigan Athletic in March 2019.

However, he isn’t guaranteed game time with Tony Mowbray’s high-flying side at the moment and they are willing to send him away before the end of the month.

Previous loan spells

Magloire is no stranger to going out on loan to gain some experience.

His first spell came at Rochdale during the 2019/20 season and he played five times during his stint at Spotland.

The Bradford-born man spent time during the campaign after in the National League with Hartlepool United to boost his development.

Motherwell then came calling last term and he made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership side before heading back to Blackburn last summer.