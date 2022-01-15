Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is unlikely to stand in the way if Charlton Athletic want to sign Elliot Lee on a permanent deal, as per a report by Luton Today.

The Addicks’ hopes of landing the attacking midfielder have been handed a boost.

Lee, 27, was given the green light to join the London club on a season-long loan over the summer.

He has since made 24 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals during the first-half of this campaign.

‘Conversation to be had’…

Jones has said:

“He’s done fantastic for them and if they want to continue to do that then there’s a conversation to be had. I spoke to their manager on a different subject the other day and asked him how Elliot was doing and he really likes him.”

He added: “He works so hard and the way he is, he’s great around the place, so we’re delighted that he’s doing well. We want him to go to a good club where his talents can be showcased and that’s what he’s doing at Charlton.”

Charlton to become his permanent home?

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson said in an interview in November with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust that he was interested in a permanent deal.

Lee provides useful competition and depth to their attacking options and has been getting regular game time this term.

He has been on the books at Luton since 2017 and joined them when they were in League Two.

The Londoner has since helped the Hatters rise to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road, scoring 27 goals in 113 games.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order with the Bedfordshire club over recent times, hence why he was loaned out to Charlton.

Lee also spent time with Oxford United in the past campaign and Jones is open to him moving to The Valley permanently in the near future.

What next?

Charlton are in action this afternoon and face a tricky test against Cheltenham Town away.

The Addicks have lost their last three games in the league.