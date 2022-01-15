Hull City are in talks with a Premier League striker, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Hull City are trying to lure an unnamed attacker to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Their boss, Grant McCann, has said a deal will depend on whether the individual’s club can bring in a player first.

The Tigers are yet to make a signing so far this month but are keen to bolster their ranks.

‘Working very hard’…

McCann has said:



“I had a good conversation with a centre-forward from the Premier League which went well but it’s about timing and when they let him out if they get one in.

“We’re working very hard to try and make us stronger and really competitive for the remaining games.”

Takeover dragging on

Hull are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali but the deal is taking than than expected. He was spotted at the FA Cup game against Everton last weekend.

Hull need attacking reinforcements

The Tigers have sold Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis to League One side Wigan Athletic this week meaning they have a gap to fill up top now.

His departure has left the club with only two senior striking options in Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith, who have scored just a single goal each so far this season in all competitions.

Hull are back in action tomorrow at home to Stoke City as they look to bounce back from their back-to-back defeats in the league.

McCann’s side are currently 19th in the league table and are four points above the relegation zone. They have won six games out of their opening 23 games during the first-half of this campaign.