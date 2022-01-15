Aston Villa are weighing up a surprise move for Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore, reports Football Insider.

Moore, 31, joined Coventry City in the summer following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract.

Since, the Englishman has kept seven clean sheets in 22 Championship outings for the Sky Blues who currently sit in 10th place of the table, having seen his side’s form drop since their blistering start to the campaign.

Now though, Football Insider have revealed that Moore is a target of Aston Villa’s.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hoping to sign a back-up goalkeeper for Emiliano Martinez this month and has also been linked with West Ham’s Darren Randolph and Sheffield United’s on loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

But the report from Football Insider states that West Ham are not keen on selling Randolph, with Olsen’s situation at Sheffield United a little more complicated.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Aston Villa have an agreement in place to sign the Swedish goalkeeper on loan for the remainder of the season, but that Sheffield United are yet to decide whether or not they will terminate his current loan deal.

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC Olsen loan would eventually be terminated – and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

Fresh dilemma for Mark Robins…

Mark Robins’ Coventry City side have surprised everyone in the Championship this season. They’re up in the top 10 and remain in contention to snatch a top-six spot, but losing Moore midway through the campaign would be a huge blow to his side.

He’s proved himself to be a reliable shot-stopper in the Championship this season. Robins has Ben Wilson as his second-choice goalkeeper and he’s played the last two outings in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the win v Derby County last time out.

Wilson could be a good solution until the end of the season should Moore leave, but Wilson proved inconsistent last time round.

Aston Villa’s interest in Moore is certainly unexpected, and could certainly prove detrimental to Coventry City.