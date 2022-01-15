Rotherham United are hosted by Fleetwood Town in League One this afternoon.

Rotherham United return to league action today following a spirited FA Cup Third Round performance against Premier League chasing QPR last time out, where they drew 1-1 after extra-time, eventually losing in a prolonged penalty shootout.

The Millers are top of the League One table having lost just once since September, coming against Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day.

Paul Warne’s side share the same points as 2nd placed Sunderland, but have the advantage of two games in hand on the Black Cats, and today is a chance to maintain the top spot.

The hosts see themselves in 19th place, with three wins in their last five games as the Cod Army look to climb up the table after a poor first half of the campaign.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of this afternoon.

Rotherham United team news…

Ahead of today, Millers boss Paul Warne provided an update on his previously injured men.

Ben Wiles (back) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) have both missed the side’s last two ties against Crewe Alexandra in the Papa John’s Trophy and QPR in the FA Cup, but Warne confirmed in his match preview that the key duo are set to return after taking part in training this week.

Speaking to the press, he said:

“They’ll both train so they’re both fighting to get into the squad and the team.

“I think we’ve got 22 outfield pros and no injuries in the camp.

“We’ve got no Covid and no injuries, so there will be a few headaches when it comes to picking the team and the squad for Saturday.”

A very strong Rotherham United side looks set to travel to Lancashire this afternoon.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Wood

Ihiekwe

Ogbene

Barlaser

Rathbone

Sadlier

Ferguson

Smith

Kayode

Following the announcement last week that record signing Freddie Ladapo had handed in a transfer request, the striker looks to be out of favour, leaving the door open for the young Joshua Kayode to impress ahead of the out-of-form Will Grigg.

Kieran Sadlier will be looking to get a rare league start under his belt after impressing off the bench against Bolton Wanderers on New Year’s Day and putting in a stellar performance in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crewe Alexandra over a week ago.

The game at Highbury Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this Saturday afternoon.