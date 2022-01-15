Sunderland travel to face Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland will look to maintain their spot in the automatic promotion places today, and bounce back from their surprise defeat to Lincoln City on Tuesday evening.

Their opponents Accrington Stanley are now unbeaten in four matches and sit in 11th place.

Sunderland team news



As per the clubs website, Carl Winchester will serve his one match ban and is therefore be unavailable for selection.

Corry Evans suffered a head injury last weekend against Wycombe Wanderers and missed Tuesday’s defeat, but is in contention for a starting spot if given the green light after assessment.

Goalkeepers Thorben Hoffman and Lee Burge are both expected to miss this one as they continue to recover from Covid-19 alongside Leon Dajaku, Anthony Patterson is expected to continue his run between the sticks.

Bailey Wright is expected to remain side lined as he continues his recovery.

Nathan Broadhead is still unavailable for a lengthy period of time with a hamstring injury and Aiden McGeady is still recovering from knee ligament damage.

Luke O’Nien remains absent with a shoulder injury.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Flanagan

Doyle

Cirkin

Evans

Neil

Embleton

Pritchard

O’Brien

Stewart

Fans will expect Evans to return in place of the suspended Winchester. Aiden O’Brien may return to the squad in place of Jack Diamond to add more experience on the wing against John Coleman’s Accrington side.

Denver Hume could start in place of Dennis Cirkin but as of now the former Spurs man has been favoured.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.