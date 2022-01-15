Nottingham Forest travel to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Steve Cooper’s Forest will look to close the five point gap between themselves and the play-offs as they face a Millwall side that haven’t won in their last two matches.

Forest will be looking to build on their sublime win over giants Arsenal last time out.

Cooper has turned the Reds season around after taking charge in September as they look to continue their surge into the top six.

Nottingham Forest team news

As per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Reds defender Loic Mbe Soh made a return to the U23s squad earlier this week after having been ruled out with a thigh injury since September.

Full-back Max Lowe is still nursing a groin strain suffered in November.

Defender Rodrigo Ely has returned to training following a muscle injury whilst attackers Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten both remain unavailable with knee injuries.

Jordi Osei-Tutu remains out with an ankle injury he sustained just before Christmas.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Colback

Yates

Garner

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Grabban

Fans may expect to see Lewis Grabban return to the side after it was his goal that secured the win against Arsenal last time out. Steve Cook should maintain his spot in the back-line as his experience and defensive ability is a must have in the starting 11, and Djed Spence is expected to continue his fine form at right wing-back.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.