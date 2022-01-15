Wigan Athletic travel to Doncaster Rovers in League One this afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s Wigan Athletic will look to continue their 14 game unbeaten run and close the gap between themselves and the automatic places before playing their games in hand.

The Latics face a Doncaster Rovers side that haven’t won in three matches and sit bottom of the League One table.

Last time out, Wigan won 3-2 in a grudge match at home to local rivals Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup Third Round. Some late brilliance from academy graduate Thelo Aasgaard secured Wigan’s place in the Fourth, where they will now travel to Stoke City to fight for their place in the last 16.

Wigan Athletic team news

Latics midfielder Jordan Cousins is out on a long term basis with a thigh injury, as per a report from Wigan Today.

Striker Charlie Wyke remains sidelined and young midfielder Scott Smith is also unavailable after he fractured his leg.

Wigan are also without Curtis Tilt who has been recalled by his parent club Rotherham United.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Amos (GK)

Darikwa

Whatmough

Watts

Bennett

Power

Naylor

Lang

Keane

McClean

Magennis

Wigan have been lacking a natural striker in recent weeks and fans may expect to see Josh Magennis walk straight into the team after signing from Hull City on Thursday. James McClean will be expected to return to the side after not starting the last two matches, with Kell Watts looking likely to return to the side after Tilt’s departure.

Joe Bennett seems to be the more favourable option to come in at left-back due to his ability and experience.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.