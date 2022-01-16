Blackburn Rovers were said to be in advanced talks with Sheffield United winger Oliver Burke earlier this month – but what’s the latest on that?

Alan Nixon was first to reveal the Rovers’ interest in the Scotsman and that the move was ‘on the cards’. Nixon also said that the move could be a loan or a cheap deal for a permanent signing.

Football Insider were next to report about the interest in Burke as they revealed that the two parties were in advanced talks over a deal for the 24-year-old.

Since then, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has ‘poured cold water’ on the links between Blackburn and the Sheffield United man, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Burke to stay at Bramall Lane?

Burke has struggled for game time at Sheffield United in the first half of this campaign after being out with a heel injury in the earlier stages.

The 24-year-old has only featured three times for the Blades this season and seems to be more favoured to a move away from the club.

Burke could be a real coup for any side in the Championship as when playing consecutive matches and in-form is a real asset in the wide areas.

As for Blackburn, they seem to be targeting signings in the wider areas with Crysencio Summerville and Ryan Hedges being the two linked. Rovers already have plenty of attacking options but with a congested fixture list and Covid-19 striking squad depth is crucial in a promotion battle.