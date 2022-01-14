Middlesbrough are set to announce the signing of Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, according to manager Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough have fought off competition from Scottish giants Celtic for the signature of McGree, who is set to join the Teessiders on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old can play as a number 10 or in a midfield three and will certainly suit the way that Wilder wants to play.

He will be in direct competition with the likes of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, and Paddy McNair.

One player he won’t have to contend with is James Lea Siliki, who is expected to depart this month after failing to impress the new Boro boss.

“Yeah we are close to getting Riley in,” confirmed Wilder.

“We’re delighted because it’s another young player we’ve managed to capture on a permanent.

“From an asset point of view and we’ve certainly got an asset in the building with signing Riley McGree.”

McGree has experience of the Championship having spent a season on loan at Birmingham City in the 2020-21 campaign. He played 30 games in all competitions for the Blues, scoring three goals and registering a further two assists during that time.

He will join Middlesbrough along with new signings Aaron Connolly, who arrived on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, and Caolan Boyd-Munce who joined on a permanent deal from Birmingham City.

It is unlikely that McGree would be registered in time to feature for Boro in their next fixture this weekend. Wilder’s side take on 21st placed side Reading on Saturday afternoon, where they will be hoping to make it five wins on the bounce in all competitions.

A win could see them into the top six, should other results also go their way.