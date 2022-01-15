West Bromwich Albion manager Valerian Ismael has provided an injury update ahead on his side ahead of their crucial trip to QPR in the Championship.

The Albion currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table, and face 5th place QPR this afternoon.

West Brom go into the game off the back of last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton in the FA Cup.

Defensive crisis…

West Brom currently face a bit of a defensive crisis as key man Kyle Bartley is the latest player to have picked up an injury and is subject to a fitness test to see if he’s available for Saturday’s game, as per a report from the Express and Star.

This comes along with Cedric Kipre’s suspension, Kean Bryan’s injury, Dara O’Shea’s injury and Semi Ajayi being away on international duty.

Ismael also noted that new signing Daryl Dike will be in the squad for today’s match, but won’t start.

The 21-year-old reunited with Ismael earlier in the transfer window as he joined for an initial £7million from Orlando City. The American has just been getting back up to full fitness having not played since the MLS season ended in November.

Val Ismael just held his pre-match presser. Kyle Bartley still being assessed. Boss said he's struggled this week but he has "got better each day" so might make it.

Daryl Dike fit enough to be involved but won't start. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) January 14, 2022

Ismael and his men will be looking to return back to winning ways a start and strong end to the 2021/22 campaign. The Baggies had a very mixed run of form during the first half of the season and now sit six points outside the automatic promotion spots, which is where they want to be.