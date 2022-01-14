Cheltenham Town’s Alfie May has a contract offer from USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC ahead of his contract expiry in the summer, The72 can exclusively reveal.

May, 28, has been in decent form for League One side Cheltenham Town this season. He’s scored seven and assisted two in his 25 league appearances, but sees his Robins contract expire at the end of this campaign.

And USL Championship side San Diego Loyals have moved to sign May ahead of next summer having lodged a contract offer to the attacker.

But The72 have also learned that the Englishman has interest elsewhere in the English Football League with League One duo Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday weighing up a move, as well as Championship side Peterborough United.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cheltenham Town choose to extend his say at the club. May has been with Cheltenham since joining in January 2019 and has been an important player since, scoring 21 league goals in his 83 league appearances.