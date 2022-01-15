Since his departure from Scottish giants Rangers earlier this week many Sunderland fans have been calling for veteran striker Jermain Defoe to make his return to the club.

Defoe first joined Rangers back in 2019 on loan from AFC Bournemouth. The 39-year-old made 52 appearances in that season, scoring 25 times before returning to the south coast. Defoe’s contract expired in that same summer so he went and signed permanently for Rangers on a free transfer. It didn’t work out as well this time for Defoe as he only managed seven goals in 22 games.

Before joining Bournemouth, Defoe enjoyed a two-year spell up in the North East playing in the Premier League for Sunderland. The former England international scored 37 times in 93 matches for the Black Cats, resulting in him becoming a favourite amongst the fans.

Following his recent departure from Rangers many Sunderland fans have been calling for Defoe to make a return to the Stadium of Light.

However, manager Lee Johnson has suggested that a move for Defoe would be difficult:

LJ on Defoe: "We're aware of his situation & the standards he's adhered to over his career. "But there's a 1,000,000 +1 things that would have to click into place for that to happen… "We know the rapport he has with the club & area."#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) January 14, 2022

In need of a striker…

Sunderland are in need of a striker in the January transfer window to bolster their promotion chances. Ross Stewart is the only current fit striker that the Black Cats have in their squad. Any injury to Stewart could be catastrophic for Sunderland along with Nathan Broadhead’s potential season ending injury.

Reports are yet to emerge linking Sunderland to any strikers in this window which could worry fans, with other teams in the division being quick to get their transfer business done.