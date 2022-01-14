QPR striker Charlie Kelman has returned to Gillingham on loan for the rest of the season, it has been confirmed.

Kelman, 20, initially linked up with Gillingham on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

However, after a difficult spell at Priestfield, it was confirmed in November that the young striker had returned to parent club QPR. It then emerged shortly after that the club would look into sending him out on loan again in January.

Now, after leaving Gillingham in November, it has been confirmed that Kelman has returned to the League One side.

As confirmed on the Gills’ official club website, the youngster will spend the remainder of the season at Priestfield after caretaker boss Steve Lovell agreed to bring Kelman back

A second bite at the cherry…

While Steve Evans was in charge at Gillingham, Kelman saw limited game time.

He started in two League One games but never played a full 90 minutes in the third-tier. Across his eight appearances for the club, Kelman managed one goal, failing to open his account.

Now though, with a return confirmed, Kelman will get a second chance to make an impression with Gillingham.

A promising talent…

Despite his struggle for goals with Gillingham, Kelman looks as though he could be a future talent for QPR.

He managed an impressive eight goals in 35 games for Southend United before moving to the Kiyan Prince Foundation and has put in some strong displays for QPR’s development sides.

Now we will be hoping he can start hitting the back of the net on the senior stage, as a strong second half of the season with Gillingham will surely boost his first-team prospects back with QPR.