Championship side Swansea City are targeting a move for in-form Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, as per the Daily Record.

Stewart, 25, has scored 18 league goals for Sunderland so far this season, causing the Scotsman to become a transfer target of the Swans who look to add more firepower in their front line.

Sunderland face a huge battle now to keep their talisman away from any clubs in higher divisions as Stewart’s superb performances see him catching the eyes of many clubs across the country.

Stepping up to the mark…

Stewart signed for Sunderland in January 2021 on a free transfer following his departure from Ross County. The Scotsman struggled to hit the ground running with only two goals in 13 appearances and spent most of the time second choice to Charlie Wyke. Since Wyke’s departure, a huge void was left in the Black Cats front-line and manager Lee Johnson believed Stewart was more that capable of stepping up to the mark.

Stewart has been the main man for Sunderland so far this season and has been scoring all types of goals leading himself to being the divisions current top goal scorer.

The 25-year-old’s has become a real fan favourite on Wearside and would be a massive loss if sold.

Sunderland fans seemed desperate to keep Stewart when the links between Swansea and Stewart emerged.

Here’s what the fans had to say on Twitter:

Only a matter of time before someone got him he’s been superb this season — Ryan Wright (@RyanWright24) January 14, 2022

1 striker at the club, don’t need to sell, 18 goals in 26 apps, no chance we are selling this window unless we want to stay down https://t.co/xAWxTUsKeb — SCH (@shanehagan24) January 14, 2022

No chance. Get a new contract tied down ASAP https://t.co/A9vuKrMaVN — Ross Elliott (@rosstitute73) January 14, 2022

40mill and we will think about it 👍 — newby18 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@newby08) January 14, 2022

Season over if we sell Stewart or if he gets an injury, as we have no cover whatsoever 😳😳😳 https://t.co/1VDSqQVaiu — Dave Rostron (@Rossalini22) January 14, 2022

Just seen apparent rumours of Ross Stewart to Swansea. If we let him go, we are submitting to never being a genuine big club and accepting our place as a League 1 team #SAFC — Chris🇮🇪 (@ChrisCrampp) January 14, 2022