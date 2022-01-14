Stoke City are said to be keen on signing defender Phil Jagielka after his contract with Championship rivals Derby County was cancelled.

Jagielka, 39, linked up with Derby County in the summer and became a key player for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, due to ongoing financial restrictions placed upon the Rams by the EFL, the club have been unable to renew Jagielka’s deal at Pride Park, opening the door for him to leave the club.

Now, following his departure from Derby County, it has been claimed that Stoke City are looking to strike a deal.

As per the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are hoping to bring Jagielka in as Michael O’Neill eyes defensive reinforcements. Leo Ostigard’s loan spell was brought to an end by parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and a season-ending injury to Harry Souttar has left O’Neill light on options, and Jagielka has been identified as an immediate solution.

The perfect deal?

A deal for Jagielka could be perfect for the Potters.

As a free agent, Stoke won’t have to fork out a fee for the former England international. Not only that, but most other free agents will be lacking fitness and sharpness, but Jagielka won’t be. The experienced centre-back has been a regular starter for Derby this season, playing 21 times for the club across all competitions.

His displays have shown he’s more than capable of playing at this level still as well. Jagielka became a popular figure with Derby thanks to his warrior-like displays at the back amid all of the Rams’ ongoing struggles.

Jagielka’s experience will also make him of great value to Stoke’s young talents. The likes of new loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ben Wilmot and more could benefit from his presence should a move go through.