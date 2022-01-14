West Brom centre-back Dara O’Shea is back in training after suffering a fractured ankle back in September, Valerien Ismael has confirmed.

Republic of Ireland international O’Shea’s performances played a big role in West Brom’s strong start to the season.

The centre-back scored twice and helped keep two clean sheets in the Baggies’ first five Championship games before suffering a fractured ankle while on international duty. As a result, he has been sidelined since, but he has made impressive progress on his road to recovery.

Now, as quoted by the club’s official website, Baggies boss Ismael has provided a hugely encouraging update on O’Shea.

He confirmed that the key defender is back in “full training” having made “massive progress” once again. Ismael stated that while O’Shea will need a couple more weeks to build up confidence and match fitness, the club are thrilled to have him so close to a return.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The good news to tell you is Dara has made massive progress again.

“He’s back in full team training now. He will need maybe another couple of full weeks with the squad and some games with our PL2 side to get the confidence and match fitness back.

“We are really pleased. It’s great for Dara.”

In need of a boost…

O’Shea’s nearing return could be a huge boost for West Brom in their bid to return to the Premier League this season.

The Baggies have been performing inconsistently for months now and they are now three games without a win, seeing them fall six points away from the automatic promotion spots.

O’Shea’s presence on the pitch will hopefully help bring the best out of Ismael’s side once again. Although defending hasn’t been their problem this season, currently boasting the joint-least Championship goals conceded (19, tied with Fulham), O’Shea’s return will be a morale boost as well as a personnel boost, so it will be hoped his final stages of returning to full fitness can progress smoothly.