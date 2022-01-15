Derby County confirmed yesterday that veteran defender Phil Jagielka has left the club.

The 39-year-old joined the Rams in August on a short-term contract. The former Everton man has been a favourite of manager Wayne Rooney’s, making 21 appearances in the first half of the season.

Rooney confirmed earlier this week that he’d been looking to extend Jagielka’s deal at the club but due to the current restrictions the club is operating under, the two parties have been unable to strike a deal.

More Problems for Derby…

Derby have now been in administration for four months and find themselves eleven points from safety in the Championship. The departure of key defender Jagielka only makes matters worse and leaves a real void in the Rams back-line, the area of the team where they’ve prided themselves on this season having the fourth best defensive record in the division.



Jagielka’s departure is a real kick in the teeth for the Rams and is something that Rooney is evidently far from happy with – the pair spent time together at Everton and reunited at Derby.

The cancellation of Jagielka’s contract has lead to uproar amongst the Rams supporters who are seeing their club go through a real difficult time.

See here what the fans had to say on Twitter:

Good luck Jags, you've been an absolute professional, and I can't explain how sorry I am to see you go. Thanks for what you've done in our difficult times and I would love to see you proudly wearing the Ram on your shirt in the future. All the very best. Once a Ram! 🐏🖤 — 🐑🖤Julie King 🐑🖤 (@juliek1712) January 14, 2022

Such an undeniably crucial part of the upturn in performances this season, absolutely disastrous that we've lost him. Clutching at straws but really hoping we can get him back. — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) January 14, 2022

Real shame a brilliant experienced player who gave everything on the pitch let’s hope he’ll be back on deadline day but they’ll be worse to come, never a positive day at derby #dcfc — Euan Hewes (@Sarge_Euan) January 14, 2022

Gutted to see Phil Jagielka leaving the Rams been an absolute star ⭐️ in his short time here what a shame he’s had to leave because of the shambles happening behind the scenes a lot of questions need answering right now what the hell is going on 🤷🏻‍♂️🤬 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) January 14, 2022

Shambolic @EFL @quantuma1 have a lot to answer for — EastAnglianRams (@EastRams) January 14, 2022

This one hurts. — Ed (@EHarper95) January 14, 2022