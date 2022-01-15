Derby County confirmed yesterday that veteran defender Phil Jagielka has left the club.

The 39-year-old joined the Rams in August on a short-term contract. The former Everton man has been a favourite of manager Wayne Rooney’s, making 21 appearances in the first half of the season.

Rooney confirmed earlier this week that he’d been looking to extend Jagielka’s deal at the club but due to the current restrictions the club is operating under, the two parties have been unable to strike a deal.

More Problems for Derby…

Derby have now been in administration for four months and find themselves eleven points from safety in the Championship. The departure of key defender Jagielka only makes matters worse and leaves a real void in the Rams back-line, the area of the team where they’ve prided themselves on this season having the fourth best defensive record in the division.

Subscribe to The 72’s brand new YouTube channel!

Jagielka’s departure is a real kick in the teeth for the Rams and is something that Rooney is evidently far from happy with – the pair spent time together at Everton and reunited at Derby.

The cancellation of Jagielka’s contract has lead to uproar amongst the Rams supporters who are seeing their club go through a real difficult time.

See here what the fans had to say on Twitter: