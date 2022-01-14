Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with midfielder Alex Hunt over a new contract at Hillsborough, Darren Moore has confirmed.

Hunt made a good impression out on loan at Grimsby Town before returning to Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder has been subject of plenty of transfer speculation. Clubs from higher divisions are said to have been monitoring his situation, and Owls boss Moore has now revealed that other clubs from lower divisions have also shown an interest in Hunt.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore confirmed the interest from lower league clubs, though revealed that talks are taking place over a new contract for Hunt. As it stands, his deal with the League One club expires at the end of the season as they look at where he fits into their plans.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He has generated some interest from other clubs lower down the tier.

“We have got to look at those potential options. We are looking at his development. We have called all the loan players back to get some eyes on them. We are looking at where Alex is at and our midfield department.

“We are in the process with him (new contract). We are looking at that now.”

First-team chances…

Hunt has already featured 14 times for Wednesday’s senior side since making his way through the youth ranks, but it’s may well be best for him to keep playing regular senior football.

He’s got exactly that while with Grimsby, but it is coming to the time where Wednesday will have to decide whether they want to keep him at Hillsborough to bring him into the senior side or if they want to send him out on loan once again.

Hunt looks as though he could have a big future with the Owls and the interest in his services show he’s rated highly by others too.

Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Massimo Luongo and Lewis Wing are all options in the middle of the park, so Moore isn’t short of central midfielders as it stands.