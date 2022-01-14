Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor has signed a contract extension, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Middlesbrough signed Taylor as a free agent in November, following his release from Aston Villa in the summer. Since then he has made two appearances.

The initial deal was only short-term, keeping him at the Riverside until January. This weekend’s fixture against Reading would have been his last.

But today he has signed a contract extension with Middlesbrough which will see him remain on Teesside until the end of the season at least.

Taylor boasts a wealth of experience having played in the Premier League with both Swansea and Aston Villa and he has 43 caps for the Welsh national team.

He is behind Marc Bola in the pecking order at Boro, but has provided a more than adequate back-up when called upon. His services will be vital in helping to achieving Middlesbrough’s goal of a place in the top six come the end of the season.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do this,” said Boro boss Wilder.

“Tayls is a great lad, and he has been outstanding. I knew what Neil was about, known what his career was all about, his personality was all about.

“When [Marc] Bola was playing, Neil was there backing it up. Encouraging in the changing room, a proper team player, waiting for his opportunity.”

Taylor was being scouted when Middlesbrough were under the guidance of Neil Warnock, but the veteran manager opted against signing the Welshman.

But with Wilder taking over he made Taylor his first signing at his new club.

With Bola currently out injured, Taylor and Lee Peltier will be in contention and competition with one another to play the next game. Middlesbrough take on Reading at the Riverside this Saturday where a win could see them jump to as high as fourth in the Championship standings.