West Brom striker Jordan Hugill’s loan deal at The Hawthorns does not include a recall option, with talks set to take place with Norwich City manager Dean Smith.

Since linking up with West Brom on loan, Hugill hasn’t been able to make a telling impact on proceedings at The Hawthorns.

Across all competitions, the former West Ham United and Preston North End man has played 20 times, scoring once. Much of his game time has come as a substitute, with 13 of his 20 Championship outings coming off the bench.

Nowadays, it’s commonplace for loan deals to include a recall option. However, Norwich boss Smith has now revealed there is no recall clause in Hugill’s deal.

Amid his struggles with the Baggies, Smith has said that he will hold talks with West Brom loan man Hugill over the next 24 hours.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, he said:

“I don’t believe there is a recall option.

“I’ve spoken to Andy (Hughes), who’s our loans’ manager who keeps in touch with all the loan players. I’m going to be speaking to Jordan over the next 24 hours to see how he is finding it there.

“I don’t believe there’s a release clause but I’ll have a chat and see how he is.”

Competition for a starting spot

Although his game time has been limited, Hugill has played a part in all but one Championship game since joining West Brom. He was an unused substitute for the first time in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City at the start of the month.

Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant have been mainstays in the side this season, while Kenneth Zohore has dropped down the pecking order.

However, the winter arrival of American powerhouse Daryl Dike provides further competition for a place in Valerien Ismael’s side.

Hugill could yet have a role to play for West Brom this season, but his struggle for goals could see him fall further out of favour after Dike’s arrival.