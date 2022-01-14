Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said Spurs are “still monitoring” defensive talent Benjamin Mensah.

Mensah, 19, is yet to make his breakthrough into Peterborough United’s senior side but his academy performances have attracted attention elsewhere.

The young defender is said to have been the subject of an enquiry from Premier League side Spurs (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 13.01.21, 12:46).

Now, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has moved to make Posh’s stance on the links clear.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed that Spurs are “still monitoring” Mensah, but insisted that both manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony were “adamant” in rebuffing the interest.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I have talked to Tottenham and they have suggested one or two things to me, which I told the manager and the chairman about but they were adamant it was a no.

“Tottenham are still monitoring the situation.”

Fry went on to add that Mensah has been “so unlucky” not to be pushing for a first-team spot, having dealt with injuries and COVID.

Posh’s fresh academy focus

The interest in Mensah presents the perfect opportunity to highlight the progress made by Posh’s youth academy in recent seasons.

The Championship club have long had a reputation for buying players and developing them before selling them on for significant fees, but they’re now producing their own top talents as well. Peterborough United achieved a Category Two status for their academy shortly after their promotion to the second-tier, opening the door for more staff to come in and for new facilities to be developed.

The likes of Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones and Will Blackmore have been regulars in the first-team picture, while the likes of Mensah, Kyle Barker and more continue to develop in their academy.