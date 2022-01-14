Blackburn Rovers are showing little interest in letting midfield star John Buckley leave this month amid interest from Leeds United and Burnley.

Buckley has been a star player for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side this season.

His performances are said to have attracted interest from elsewhere too, with Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 14.01.21, 11:24) stating Premier League duo Leeds United and Burnley are keen.

However, Lancs Live‘s report has dealt a blow to Leeds and Burnley’s hopes, stating that Blackburn are showing little interest in selling Buckley this January.

This season has seen the 22-year-old play some of his best football, showing just how important he can be for Rovers in the years to come. Across all competitions, Buckley has played 26 times this campaign, chipping in with one goal and six assists in the process.

His versatility has been on show too. Though mainly operating as a central midfielder, Buckley has featured slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder and deeper in defensive midfield, even filling in as a right-back against Derby County back in October.

The chance to achieve something special

There’s a real buzz around Blackburn Rovers this season. Mowbray’s side have put together a stunning run of form over the past few months, seeing them rise to 3rd place after 25 Championship games.

Solid defensive displays combined with a hard-working, technically gifted midfield and a potent attack has made Blackburn a force this season, giving fans a team they can be proud of.

After seeing recent play-off pushes fall away, Rovers are finally showing what some have thought they’ve been capable of for a couple of seasons now. Buckley has a key part to play in this side too, so losing him now would be a huge blow.