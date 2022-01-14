Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said the club are “working hard” to keep Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Christian Walton at Portman Road.

Walton, 26, linked up with Ipswich Town on a season-long loan spell in the summer transfer window.

However, speculation has circulated recently regarding his immediate future, with reports stating parent club Brighton could recall him before selling him to a Championship side this month.

Since then, it has emerged that Ipswich are working on keeping Walton on a permanent basis themselves.

Now, Tractor Boys boss McKenna has moved to shed light on their bid to keep the goalkeeper beyond the end of the month.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna stated that the club are “working really hard behind the scenes” to come to a resolution, adding that Walton has made it clear he wants to be at Portman Road.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him, as has Rene (Gilmartin, goalkeeping coach) and I know the club are continuing conversations with him.

“I’ll keep the details private obviously, but I know Christian loves being here, wants to be here, he’s enjoying being here.

“I know the club are working really hard behind the scenes.

“Obviously, there’s a recall clause in there, which has been publicised, so I know the club are working hard to see if there’s anything that they can do to keep him to the end of the season because that’s what I think is a really good outcome for all parties.”

Time for a permanent move?

After nine loan spells away from Brighton and now 26, this January is the right time for Walton to make a permanent move away from the AMEX Stadium. It seems Graham Potter won’t be bringing him into his first-team plans with Robert Sanchez locking down the spot in between the sticks.

Walton has shown he can be a key player in the Championship, impressing while with Blackburn Rovers as well as enjoying successful loan spells with Wigan Athletic.

A permanent move to the EFL, be it to the Championship or League One, would give Walton the chance to make a name for himself as a key player at a new club, rather than an affectionately remembered loan star.

With Ipswich working to keep Walton and the player seemingly keen to stay, Portman Road could be the perfect place for him to settle and kick on.