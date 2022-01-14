Blackpool are among the sides eyeing up a move for Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams, it has been claimed.

Adams, 25, is currently away with The Gambia at AFCON, but it isn’t stopping him from attracting Championship interest.

As per Football Insider, the Forest Green Rovers ace is attracting interest from a host of sides. Championship outfit Blackpool are said to be among the second-tier sides eyeing up Adams, with the report stating several clubs are considering winter moves for the midfielder.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool are rumoured to have made enquiries regarding a possible move for the League Two midfielder this month.

Adams’ season so far

The Gambian international has been a mainstay in Rob Edwards’ side so far this season, helping Rovers solidify their place at the top of the League Two table.

Featuring as a defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder or central midfielder, Adams has played 21 times across all competitions this campaign. In the process, he has netted twice and chipped in with one assist, also donning the captain’s armband in Forest Green’s FA Cup clash with St Albans City.

Critchley’s midfield options

After Ryan Wintle was recalled by Cardiff City, Blackpool could do with bringing in another midfield option before the end of the month.

Youngster Cameron Antwi was recalled from his loan spell with AFC Telford United to provide further cover and competition, but Critchley is still pretty light on options. Grant Ward, Kevin Stewart and Matty Virtue are out through injury, leaving Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly as options in the middle.

18-year-old Luke Mariette has been in and around the first-team picture in recent weeks too, but Blackpool need to bolster their midfield ranks before the end of the month and Adams could be a good option.