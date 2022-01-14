Fabrizio Romano says that Aston Villa have ‘an agreement on personal terms’ with AS Roma and Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Olsen, 32, joined Sheffield United on loan from Roma in the summer. The Swedish international has since featured 11 times in the Championship, having missed the last six outings through injury.

But he’s recently been tipped to leave Sheffield United and join Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

And now, Romano has all but confirmed Olsen’s move to Villa Park, but says that Sheffield United are yet to decide whether or not they are willing to terminate Olsen’s loan deal.

Romano tweeted yesterday:

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC Olsen loan would eventually be terminated – and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

In his 11 Championship outings for the Blades, Olsen has kept just one clean sheet. He’s come under criticism from some of the Sheffield United fan base but he remains a player with great experience, at both club and international level.

It’s unsurprising to see Aston Villa keen on him, but the question remains whether or not the Blades will allow his loan to be terminated.

Heckingbottom’s options…

In the absence of Olsen, Wes Foderingham has stepped in between the sticks and has performed well. He’s started Sheffield United’s last six outings in all competitions and has kept four clean sheets, helping the Blades to turn their season around since Paul Heckingbottom’s installation as manager.

He’s a reliable pair of hands, but after him Sheffield United’s next option in goal is Jake Eastwood who’s only ever made one league appearance for the Blades.

Heckingbottom then would surely need to bring in a secondary keeper before the end of the month if he was to allow Olsen to leave – a difficult decision for the Blades, and it’s one that seemingly needs to be made soon.