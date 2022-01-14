Blackburn Rovers have been the season’s surprise package so far in the Championship, sitting in 3rd place of the table after their opening 25 games.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been a revelation in the Championship this season. Many backed them to struggle this time round but instead they’ve flourished, establishing themselves as title contenders after some seriously impressive performances.

To last the pace though, Blackburn will no doubt need some reinforcements in this month’s transfer window.

So what transfer business can we expect from Blackburn?

In terms of additions, Blackburn have been linked with a number of attacking players.

It comes after Ian Poveda’s untimely injury and one player linked with a possible switch to Ewood Park is another Leeds United player in Crysencio Summerville.

The winger is wanted on loan by Rovers, who have also been heavily linked with Aberdeen wide man Ryan hedges – recent reports however suggest that Blackburn are yet to make a move for the Welshman, who is out of contract in the summer.

Mowbray was said to be closing in on the signing of Oli Burke from Sheffield United at the start of the month, but nothing has since been reported suggesting that the move has fallen through.

Championship strugglers Barnsley look as though they could be heading for League One, and Blackburn could cash in on their misfortune with a swoop for Callum Brittain – the midfielder has also been linked with Stoke City and Swansea City.

And lastly, reports today (Sky Sports live transfer blog, 14.01.21, 09:38) have claimed that Rovers are closing in on the loan signing of young Spurs winger Dilan Markanday.

In terms of outgoings, there’s one player on everyone’s mind right now – Ben Brereton Diaz.

The striker has been in scintillating form this season and it’s inevitably led to a lot of Premier League links, with the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham, Leeds United and Brighton having all been mentioned in the build up to this month.

Emerging reports this week have credited both Barcelona and Real Madrid with an interest.

Lastly, The72 exclusively revealed earlier in the month that Rovers right-back Ryan Nyambe was a target of Southampton and Leeds’.

There could be some exciting signings heading to Ewood Park this month then. Mowbray’s side are certainly looking about the market and a few keen additions could yet give them an edge in their unexpected bid for promotion.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.