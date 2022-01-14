Charlton Athletic are set to re-sign Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City, as reported by Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 14.01.21, 11.33).

Charlton Athletic are poised to lure the striker back to The Valley in this transfer window.

Aneke, 28, left the Addicks at the end of last season after his contract expired.

He subsequently linked up with Lee Bowyer at St. Andrew’s on a two-year contract but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side.

Sky Sports claim Charlton are now swooping in for him in a £300,000 deal to bring him back to London.

Back to Charlton

Aneke joined the Addicks in 2019 but managed only one goal in his first season at the club as they were relegated to League One.

However, he found his feet in the last campaign and bagged 16 goals in all competitions as they narrowly missed out on a place in the top six.

Birmingham came calling in July but he has again struggled to score goals in the second tier, managing just two in 21 games for the Blues during the first-half of this season.

Aneke has also played for the likes of Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra, Zulte Waregem and MK Dons in the past.

Addicks need some inspiration

It has been a tough first-half of the season for the Addicks and bringing back Aneke would certainly boost their attacking options and excite their fans.

Johnnie Jackson is in his first transfer window since taking the permanent job as Nigel Adkins’ replacement and is close to making his first signing now.