Hull City are a club in limbo at the moment with Acun Ilicali’s takeover dragging on behind the scenes.

Hull City are in the process of being acquired by the Turkish businessman and he was at their game against Everton last weekend.

The Tigers are yet to sign anybody in this transfer window with uncertainty over the club’s ownership making it difficult to plan ahead.

What transfer business could we expect to see from them between now and the end of January?

Players who have been linked with Hull?

Hull’s transfer business very much depends on who is calling the shots between now and the end of January.

A few players have been mentioned in line with their current transfer policy under an embargo. Sheffield United’s Regan Slater is reported to have re-emerged on Grant McCann’s radar after his loan spell last season, though Wigan Athletic have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Free agent winger Josh Sims is also said to be a target, as is Burnley defender Anthony Glennon.

The Tigers have also been the subject of a few European transfer rumours due to Ilicali’s influence.

Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi is believed to be of interest to the East Yorkshire club after falling out-of-favour with the Serie A side.

Fenerbahce duo Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Miha Zajc have also been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium this winter from the club that Ilicali supports.

Japan international Hidemasa Morita from Portuguese side Santa Clara but only joined his current side last summer.

Many more names will inevitably be thrown around on social media if the takeover is completed in time for signings to be made this month.

Potential departures?

Josh Magennis has been sold to League One side Wigan Athletic.

Speculation has been quiet in terms of other players leaving Hull. The likes of Tom Eaves, Richard Smallwood, George Honeyman and Callum Elder are out of contract this summer and their futures need to be addressed.