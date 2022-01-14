Derby County defender Phil Jagielka’s contract has today been cancelled, reports John Percy.

Jagielka, 39, joined Derby County on a short-term contract earlier in the season.

The former Sheffield United man’s contract lasted until the middle of this month and today, The Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed that Jagielka’s contract has been cancelled.

It means that Jagielka will not be eligible to face his former side on Saturday when Derby County host Sheffield United in the Championship.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney is ‘fuming’ about the situation, says Percy, with Derby County still in the midst of administration, and searching for a preferred bidder.

But Percy says that the Rams’ administrators are hopeful of having a preferred bidder named within the next week – he tweeted earlier this morning:

On #dcfc. Phil Jagielka's contract has been cancelled today so he won't be eligible to face Sheff U on Saturday. Wayne Rooney fuming. Admins hopeful of naming preferred bidder in the next week (still between Mike Ashley & Andy Appleby group) and this urgently needs sorting ASAP — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 14, 2022

Rolling back the years…

Despite nearly being 40 years old, Jagielka has been a really shrewd signing for Derby County.

The man who made his name at Everton came into Pride Park after his release from Sheffield United at the end of last season, and has since featured 20 times in the Championship for the Rams.

He’s been a solid name at the back alongside another veteran name in Curtis Davies.

The pair have been integral to the way that Derby County are shutting out the opposition in games this season, leaving them with one of the best defensive records in the division and a sight hope of Championship survival.

But the off-field situation at Derby County remains perilous, and Jagielka’s contract cancellation should rightfully leave Rooney fuming.

A lot of what’s happening is out of Rooney’s control. Losing a player like Jagielka is a huge blow for the Rams and it certainly leaves a void in the heart of their defence – the Rams face Sheffield United at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.