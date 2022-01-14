Hartlepool United are locked in talks with Jonathan Mitchell and Mike Fondop, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United may see their transfer plans altered if the pair are to leave the club this month.

The duo are both out of contract this winter and face uncertain futures with the North East club.

Graeme Lee is currently in his first transfer window in charge of the Pools since taking over from Dave Challinor.

Mitchell

Hartlepool swooped to sign the stopper over the summer and he has since been used as a back-up to Ben Killip.

Mitchell, 27, provides useful cover to their goalkeeping department but has a decision to make on his situation with him not guaranteed regular game time.

Prior to his move to the Suits Direct Stadium, the former England youth international had previously had spells at Newcastle United, Derby County and Northampton Town.

Fondop

Fondop joined the Pools on a free transfer in September on a short-term basis to boost their attacking options.

He has since made 13 appearances in all competitions but has failed to find the net. The striker has had a tendency to move around over recent years and has actually played for 10 clubs over the course of the past 10 seasons.

Hartlepool’s business so far

Hartlepool have been busy so far in this window and have bolstered their squad by signing Southport striker Marcus Carver and Rotherham United defender Jake Hull.

Next up for them is a trip to Bristol Rovers tomorrow, followed by a game against Carlisle United away on Tuesday.