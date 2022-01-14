Swansea City are eyeing a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Swansea City are believed to be targeting the Scotsman in this transfer window to boost their attacking options.

Stewart, 25, has been in fine form for the Black Cats during the first-half of this season and has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

However, Lee Johnson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him this month with the Daily Record also reporting that a ‘number’ of Premier League and Championship clubs are keen along with the Swans.

Impressed at Sunderland

Sunderland swooped to sign the striker in January 2021 and he managed three goals in 13 games during his first six months at the Stadium of Light.

He has since hit the ground running this term and has helped the North East club rise to joint-top of the League One table alongside Rotherham United.

Career to date

Stewart caught the eye as a youngster at Albion Rovers before earning a move to St Mirren in 2017. He then spent two years with the Buddies, scoring three goals in 21 matches.

Ross County then signed him in August 2018 and he went on to fire 28 goals in 82 games for the Staggies to land a move to England with Sunderland last year.

Swansea keen?

Sunderland will be desperate to keep hold of him this winter and won’t want to lose their star striker to derail their promotion push.

Swansea have let Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker leave on loan recently which leaves a gap to fill up front.