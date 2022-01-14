Sheffield United’s season has been turned on its head in the last few weeks, after Paul Heckingbottom’s side recorded four-straight wins in the Championship.

Heckingbottom has a 100% record as Sheffield United’s permanent manager so far. Slavisa Jokanovic’s final game in charge was a 1-0 win at Reading and since, the Blades have picked up wins against all of Bristol City, Cardiff City and Fulham.

It’s left them in 13th place of the Championship table – eight points outside the top-six but with a handful of games in hand.

Whether or not Sheffield United clinch a top-six finish could well hinge on what transfer business they do in the final two weeks of this month’s transfer window…

So what transfer business can we expect from the Blades?

So far this month, transfer activity at Bramall Lane has been relatively subdued. One player being linked with a move to South Yorkshire though is Hearts’ John Souttar – the Scot has a number of suitors in the Championship, but reports this month have suggested that Sheffield United are strong contenders to sign him.

Sheff U. Surprise and strong contenders for John Souttar at Hearts. Free agent in summer. Bargain now. Stoke yet to close that deal obviously … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2022

Elsewhere, reports emerging today have credited Sheffield United with an interest in Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne.

The winger has struggled for game time at Boro after sustaining an ACL injury last year, but Heckingbottom could hand him a chance at Bramall Lane.

For now, Browne and Souttar seem to be the only two players on Sheffield United’s radar. But there’s plenty of Sheffield United players on other teams’ radars, one of them being Robin Olsen.

The man on loan from Roma has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Another player looking as though he could be on the move this month is Regan Slater. The midfielder is yet to make an appearance this season, having made a matchday squad v Wolves last time out for the first time in this campaign.

Both Hull City and Wigan Athletic are being linked with a permanent swoop for the 22-year-old.

Oliver Burke meanwhile looked poised to be joining Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal at the start of the month, though nothing has been reported since.

Lastly, Sander Berge is another player being linked with a move away from the club. He has been since the Blades’ Premier League relegation last year and reports leading up to this month suggested that he remains a target of Newcastle United’s.