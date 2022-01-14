Scunthorpe United have missed out on some transfer targets this month, reveals their boss Keith Hill.

Scunthorpe United have had a frustrating start to the transfer window but are not giving up hope that they can strengthen their ranks.

The Iron have so far delved into the market to sign young Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Burns on loan until the end of the season but want more additions.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside Sport, Hill has provided a transfer update (see tweet below):

WATCH: @SUFCOfficial boss Keith Hill tells @mikewhitesport they've already missed out on a number of transfer targets this month. Hill doesn't expect to have any new faces in ahead of Saturday's trip to Exeter.https://t.co/EZe5LH3cEp#uti #Iron pic.twitter.com/rnXDjE1gcg — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) January 13, 2022

‘Difficult’…

The former Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers boss has said:

“Recruitment in January is very, very difficult. We have to be patient and we can’t make knee-jerk reactions where we bring the wrong player in.”

He added: “The end of the window presents really good options. We’re mindful of two things – we’re playing games whilst the window is open and we’ve lost Ryan Loft and players who have been recalled by their parent clubs. We’ve got to try and make our group stronger whilst playing these games until the market settles.

“There has been players that we have been trying to recruit that have chosen other options, and I understand why. That doesn’t mean we are going to give up.”

Tough start to the season for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe have endured a tough first-half of the season and face a battle to avoid relegation to the National League.

They are on to their second manager of the campaign in Hill having sacked Neil Cox in early November.

The Iron have won only three games out of 24 this term and only Oldham Athletic separating them from the bottom of the division as things stand.

Need signings

Scunthorpe are three points from safety now and have a big couple of weeks ahead in the transfer window if they are to survive.

They have sold Ryan Loft to fellow League Two side Bristol Rovers and his departure was a blow as he had scored six goals in all competitions.

Next up for Scunny is a long trip down south to take on Exeter City away this weekend, followed by a home fixture against Newport County.