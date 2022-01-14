Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town have showed an interest in signing Toto Nsiala from Ipswich Town this month, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The defender has been a man in-demand in League One during this transfer window.

However, Fleetwood Town are poised to win the race for his signature and he completed his medical with Stephen Crainey’s side yesterday, as reported by the Blackpool Gazette.

Nsiala, 29, has been given the green light to leave Portman Road this winter after three-and-a-half years at the club.

Ipswich spell

Ipswich swooped to sign the centre-back in 2018 from Shrewsbury and he has since made 78 appearances for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

He also spent time away on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season and played 12 times for the Trotters.

The DR Congo international’s contract expires with the Tractor Boys at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent this summer anyway.

Prior to his move to Ipswich, Nsiala had also previously played for the likes of Everton, Southport, Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United.

What now for Cambridge United and Shrewsbury?

Cambridge were dealt a blow earlier this month when QPR recalled defender Conor Masterson from his loan and the U’s may have identified Nsiala as an ideal replacement. Mark Bonner’s side will have to look elsewhere between now and the end of the window.

Shrewsbury, on the other, know all about the centre-back from his time with them a few years ago but there won’t be an emotional reunion this winter.