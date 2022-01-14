Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 14.01.21, 9.38).

Blackburn Rovers are looking to lure the youngster to Ewood Park in this transfer window.

Markanday, 20, is out of contract at the end of the current season and is due to become a free agent next June.

Spurs have offered him a new deal but Tony Mowbray’s promotion chasing side have now swooped in to land him this winter.

Sky Sports has also mentioned that Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth have been keen on him as well over recent times.

Who is Markanday?

Markanday has risen up through the academy at Spurs and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has established himself as a key player for their Under-23s and has managed 12 goals in 18 appearances so far this season.

The winger signed his last deal with Tottenham in January last year and made his first and only senior appearance to date against Vitesse away in October.

Another option for Blackburn up top

Blackburn may have identified him as someone to provide some competition and depth to their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the season.

Rovers could also see him as a decent long-term option as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

Mowbray’s men are currently 3rd in the Championship and are three points off the top. Next up for the Lancashire side is a trip to Cardiff City away tomorrow.