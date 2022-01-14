Sheffield United are monitoring Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne and could look to sign the 24-year-old this month, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider.

Sheffield United are pushing for a place in the Championship top six come the end of the season and are looking for reinforcements this transfer window to give themselves the best shot at achieving that feat.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne.

The winger has been out of action for over a year after sustaining an ACL injury last January. But he is close to returning and Sheffield United are prepared to offer him a chance this month.

According to BBC Tees Sport, Wilder is prepared to sanction an exit for Browne and so there seems there would be no resistance from the Teessiders if a bid came in.

It is not known whether the Blades would pursue a loan move or a permanent deal. But Browne is out of contract in the summer and so could be available for a cheaper price if Sheffield United wanted him on a permanent basis.

At Middlesbrough, Browne is significantly down the pecking order behind the likes of Isaiah Jones, Onel Hernandez, Marc Bola, and Neil Taylor, whilst there is also the returning Sammy Ameobi to contend with too.

Since arriving at the Riverside from Premier League side West Ham United, he has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions. During that time he has scored two goals and registered one assist.