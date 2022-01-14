Bolton Wanderers are working on a deal to sign an international striker, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers are trying to bring in an unnamed attacker to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

The Trotters have apparently been speaking to the individual’s current club over the past few days and are hoping to hear positive news regarding the transfer pursuit early next week.

The Bolton News have also reported that Ian Evatt’s side have made an improved offer for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Season so far for Bolton

Bolton have been inconsistent during the first-half of this season as they have been getting to grips with life back in League One.

The North-West club are currently 18th in the table and are three points above the relegation zone.

Current striking options

Evatt gave the green light to Eoin Doyle to head out the exit door earlier this month to move back to Ireland to join St. Patrick’s Athletic.

That has left a space in their squad to fill which they are now trying to fill with an international.

January business so far

Bolton have been busy so far this winter as they look to freshen up their ranks. Striker Dion Charles have signed from Accrington Stanley, whilst young midfielder Aaron Morley has move the move from Rochdale.

The Trotters delved into the transfer market for a third time yesterday by landing highly-rated goalkeeper James Trafford on loan from Manchester City.

They haven’t stopped their business yet and have plans to make more additions before the end of January.