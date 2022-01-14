Reports coming out of Turkey claim that Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi is on his way to England to sign for West Brom.

Muriqi has been linked with a hot of English clubs this month. Both Leeds United and Hull City have been mentioned, but it now seems like West Brom are about to sign the 27-year-old.

It is claimed that the Baggies are set to sign Muriqi on loan. Though contrasting reports have suggested that a deal is not yet finalised, and that Lazio want to include an option to buy within the loan deal.

West Brom signed striker Daryl Dike from Orlando City earlier this month. Valerien Ismael reunited with the striker following his impressive loan spell at Barnsley in the second half of last season, and Dike could already have some striking competition on the way with Muriqi potentially heading to The Hawthorns.

Giving it a go…

The Baggies have been inconsistent so far this season. Ismael has certainly had his critics in the Championship this season but this month, with the signing of Dike in particular, it looks like West Brom are going to give it a real go in the second half of this campaign.

They currently sit in 4th place of the table and have won just one of their last four in the league. With Dike now in their ranks though, and Muriqi looking likely, West Brom’s attacking options will be greatly bolstered come the end of this month’s transfer window.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to QPR this weekend.