Swansea City have received offers for midfielder Jay Fulton this month, but none of those offers have ‘come close to his current salary’ says Swansea Independent.

Fulton has fallen well out of contention at Swansea City this season.

The Scot was a favoured player under former manager Steve Cooper, featuring 81 times in the Championship across Cooper’s two seasons at the helm.

But under Russell Martin, Fulton has played just four times in the Championship this season and the club are keen to move him on in this month’s transfer window.

A fresh report from Swansea Independent says that the Swans are keen to offload Fulton this month and that they would allow him to leave ‘at a price below’ his current value.

Swansea and Fulton have had offers from elsewhere, says Swansea Independent, but none of those offers come close to matching his current salary in Wales.

Where have those offers come from?

The only club who have been credited with an interest in Fulton ahead of this month is Nottingham Forest.

Cooper was linked with a return for the midfielder soon after his appointment at Nottingham Forest and his side have been busy in the transfer window so far this month.

But there’s no indication as to whether or not Cooper remains interested in Fulton.

Given how little Fulton has featured in the Championship this season, it could be a risk for Forest to bring him in this month and thrust him straight into their own midfield as they look to mount a top-six push.

But Fulton remains a proven player at this level – there should be plenty of suitors looking at him this month, and he certainly needs to seal his exit from Swansea City to keep his career progressing.