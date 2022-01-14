Barnsley forward Tomas Kalinauskas is poised to join AFC Wimbledon on loan, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are set to send the youngster into League One in this transfer window.

Kalinauskas, 21, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tykes but has been identified by Wimbledon as someone to boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

He has been a key player for the Tykes’ Under-23s since making the move to Oakwell last year.

Barnsley story so far

Barnsley swooped to sign the attacker last July on a free transfer after he impressed them on trial in the summer.

He penned a one-year deal with the Yorkshire side which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Career to date

The Lithuania youth international previously played in the Conquest Football Academy and had never been on the books of a professional club before the Tykes came calling.

However, he had played in non-league for the likes of Windsor FC, Hayes and Yeading and Farnborough.

AFC Wimbledon loan opportunity

Wimbledon are currently 20th in the third tier table and are only two points above the relegation zone right now.

Mark Robinson’s side have lost their last three league games and face a battle for survival between now and the end of the campaign.

Kalinauskas would give them something different in attack if they can get this deal over the line and would provide some more competition to their current options.