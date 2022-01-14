Burton Albion have completed the permanent signing of Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme.

The 21-year-old had been with the Canaries since joining from Spanish side Gimnastic de Manresa in 2019. He went on to impress in Norwich City’s development side and earned a loan move to Portsmouth ahead of this season.

Hopes were high for Ahadme, who scored a handful of goals in pre-season for Pompey. But in his five League One outings for the club he failed to score, and quickly fell out of contention.

Now though, he has a new chance with Burton Albion who currently sit in 12th place of the League One table.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side have surprised a few people this season – they started the campaign in fine form but that early form has since plateaued, though the Brewermen remain in top half contention.

A great place to learn…

In Hasselbaink, Burton not only have a competent manager but they also have one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers of yesteryear.

The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man notched 127 Premier League goals during his career and Ahadme will be hoping that he can learn a thing or two from the Burton boss.

It’s been a similar story with on loan Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison. He’s scored six in his 16 League One outings for the club this season, scoring five in his last eight in all competitions.

The addition of Ahadme will give him some stern competition up front, and Burton some added firepower as they look to secure a top half finish in League One this season.