Middlesbrough take on Reading this weekend at the Riverside, with the home side looking to make it five wins on the spin in all competitions.

Middlesbrough could jump to as high as fourth in the Championship table with a victory, providing that other results also go their way.

Reading on the other hand are in danger of dropping into the bottom three soon if they are not careful. They are three points above 22nd placed Peterborough United, although Posh do have a game in hand on Reading.

The Royals’ last three games have seen them draw with bottom of the table Derby County, lose to non-league Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup and lose 7-0 to Fulham at home.

Middlesbrough will fancy their chances of getting a win on the board, something which is echoed in Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton’s prediction.

Writing in his weekly Championship predictions column on the Sky Sports website, Prutton predicted a comfortable victory for the home side.

He writes, ‘Middlesbrough are moving up the table with a real sense of menace under Chris Wilder.’

‘They have hopefully added goals as well, with the recent loan arrivals of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun. It could be a really exciting second half of the season at the Riverside.

‘The same cannot be said for Reading. Hammered in midweek by Fulham, hovering just above the relegation places and knocked out of the FA Cup last week by non-League opposition.

‘Veljko Paunovic has all kinds of issues to contend with. This is not the game he would want to try and start turning things around. Home win.’

Prutton predicts a 3-0 win for Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon which would boost their play off chances, whilst also putting more pressure on Paunovic and Reading.

Earlier in the season Reading won 1-0 over Boro at the Madejski Stadium, with Alen Halilovic’s fortunate finish proving to be the difference. At the time the result saw Reading up into ninth place in the standings and three points off the top six. Middlesbrough were in 18th.

Fortunes have changed for both clubs and if Prutton predicts correctly, it could be a torrid afternoon for the boys in blue and white.