Coventry City and Swindon Town are keen on FK Sarajevo winger Matthias Fanimo, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

The former England youth international is attracting attention from the Football League this winter with Salford City also credited with an interest.

Fanimo, 27, sees his current contract expire at the end of the current season and is due to become a free agent this summer.

AllNigerianSoccer claim in their report that Swedish side Helsingborgs IF and Turkish outfit Umraniyespor are also looking to land him.

Fanimo’s time in England

The London-born man started his career at West Ham United and rose up through the academy of the London club. He signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in 2011 and went on to make three first-team appearances as a youngster.

Fanimo had a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers to get some experience under his belt before he was released in 2015.

He then dropped into non-league for stints at Bishop’s Stortford Town, Eastleigh, Margate and AFC Hornchurch before moving abroad.

Recent years

Fanimo first had a year in Slovenia with Drava Ptuj before moving to Bosnia and and Herzegovina for a season at Mladost Doboj Kakanj.

He joined Sarajevo in 2020 and has since been a key player for the Premier League BH side, scoring 15 goals in 47 games in all competitions.

Coventry, Swindon or Salford now in?

Swindon and Salford play their football in League Two but both have aspirations of promotion this term and Fanimo would boost their respective attacking options.

Coventry are currently 10th in the Championship but have a vacancy of the wing now following Wesley Jobello’s departure yesterday.