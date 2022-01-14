Burnley are considering a move for Reading striker Andy Carroll, reports Mail Online.

Carroll, 33, joined Reading on a short-term deal back in November. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United man was a free agent following his release by the latter, and joined the Royals on a deal until the middle of this month.

He’s since scored once and assisted one in his seven Championship outings for strugglers Reading, who currently sit in 21st place of the table after a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Fulham last time out, and things could be about to get worse for them.

A report from Mail Online has revealed that Burnley boss Sean Dyche is considering a move for Carroll after losing striker Chris Wood to Newcastle United.

Burnley were yesterday linked with a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore too.

A Royal blow?

Carroll has put in some good performances for Reading so far. He’s surprised a few people with his abilities and although the numbers aren’t quite there yet, he’s been a shrewd addition.

And he’s been rolling back the years somewhat, having had two sublime goals disallowed in that defeat v Fulham:

Andy Carroll with the two greatest offside goals in football history 😳

pic.twitter.com/8KsfmSFo6d — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) January 12, 2022

There’s been no indication of whether or not Reading will renew Carroll’s stay this month. Mail Online report though that he’s earning just £1000-a-week in order to prove his fitness to the club and having put in a string of performances, he could well be tempted by the offer of a return to the Premier League with Burnley.

Losing a striker at this stage of the season would prove a huge blow to Veljko Paunovic’s Reading, who are next in action against Middlesbrough this weekend.