Swansea City are in discussions with MK Dons over the possible signing of Matt O’Riley this month, reports Swansea Independent.

O’Riley, 21, has been a shining light for MK Dons in League One this season. The Englishman was signed by current Swansea City boss Russell Martin last season, and he’d go on to score three times and assists two in his 23 League One outings.

This season, the former Fulham man has scored seven and assisted four in 25 League One appearances.

At the end of last month he was linked (Sky Sports, live transfer blog 31.12.21) with a handful of Championship clubs, with Swansea City being one of them. Now though, a report from Swansea Independent has revealed that the Swans are in discussions to sign O’Riley this month.

But the report goes on to mention that the Dons ‘are not keen’ on losing the midfielder, unless Swansea City or any team for that matter can cough up a sum of around £750,000.

Creative outlet…

Swansea have played some sublime football under Martin this season. But they remain somewhat inconsistent and often lacking a cutting edge.

A midfielder creator like O’Riley then could be an ideal signing. Martin has already brought in goalkeeper Andrew Fisher from MK Dons and Cyrus Christie on loan from Fulham, who will both compliment his style of play, but a young and exciting player like O’Riley could yet prove their marquee signing of the month.

The Swans have scored just 26 goals in their 22 Championship games this season, with the likes of Joel Piroe having scored 11 of those and and Jamie Paterson eight – more goals are going to be needed to ensure Swansea secure a comfortable league finish in Martin’s maiden season at the club.

Up next for Martin’s side is a trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.